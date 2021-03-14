Brubaker allowed four earned runs on five hits and no walks in two innings against the Yankees on Saturday. He struck out a pair, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Despite his labored performance -- he needed 49 pitches (35 for strikes) to complete his outing -- Brubaker is likely in the lead for the team's fifth spot in the rotation, at least for now. The recently acquired Trevor Cahill could eventually push him for starts, though Cahill probably won't be ready to start 2021 in the rotation. Brubaker compiled a 4.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB in 47.1 innings as a rookie last season.