Brubaker gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Sunday.

Brubaker wasn't great in his final start of 2020, getting into trouble in both the fifth and sixth innings before Geoff Hartlieb relieved him. The 26-year-old Brubaker ends the campaign with a 4.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 48 strikeouts across 47.1 innings.