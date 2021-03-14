Brubaker allowed four earned runs on five hits and no walks in two innings against the Yankees on Saturday. He struck out a pair, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Despite laboring in this game -- he needed 49 pitches (35 for strikes) to complete his outing -- Brubaker is likely in the lead for the team's fifth spot in the rotation, at least for now. The recently-acquired Trevor Cahill could eventually push him for starts, though Cahill probably won't be ready to start 2021 in the rotation. Brubaker compiled a 4.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB in 47.1 innings as a rookie last season.