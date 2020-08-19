Brubaker allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one across three innings Tuesday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

Brubaker held Cleveland scoreless through two innings. However, he ran into trouble in his final frame, allowing a leadoff double before loading the bases and allowing a two-RBI single to Carlos Santana to account for the majority of the damage. This was Brubaker's second major-league start, though he has not worked more than three innings in any contest this season. Between a workload as both a starter and reliever, he has a 4.91 ERA with a 10:6 K:BB across 11 frames this season.