Brubaker (4-7) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Cardinals after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning three across six innings.

Brubaker might have been tagged with his seventh loss of the season, but this was also his third quality start over his last five appearances. The right-hander owns a 3.82 ERA on the season, which is quite good considering the struggles the Pirates have gone through all year long, and Brubaker will try to deliver another solid performance in his next start -- scheduled for next week at home against Milwaukee.