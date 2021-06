Brubaker (4-6) was tagged with the loss Sunday against Cleveland despite allowing two runs on three hits across 6.2 innings, striking out nine.

Brubaker was a victim of poor run support, as the Pirates mustered just one run and six hits. As a result, he picked up his sixth loss of the campaign despite finishing with a season-high mark in strikeouts. The right-hander owns a 3.77 ERA across 71.2 innings on the season and is scheduled to take the ball again next week at St. Louis.