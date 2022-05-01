Brubaker tossed five innings against San Diego on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Brubaker kept San Diego off the scoreboard for three innings, but an Eric Hosmer long ball in the fourth netted three runs for the Padres and gave them a brief lead. Pittsburgh was able to get the right-hander off the hook with a pair of runs in the fifth, however, and ultimately pulled the game out in 10 innings. This was just the second time Brubaker has completed five innings in a contest this season, and he has largely been a pitcher to avoid in fantasy with a 6.20 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over five starts. His next turn in the rotation is likely to come in Cincinnati next weekend.