Brubaker allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Sunday.

Brubaker was spotted a six-run lead after the first inning, but he gave a large chunk of it back and wouldn't have qualified for the win due to the short start. The right-hander has allowed at least four runs in each of his three July starts. For the year, he's posted a 4.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 93:22 K:BB through 92.1 innings. He's projected for a tough start in San Francisco next weekend.