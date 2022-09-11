Brubaker allowed three runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

Brubaker cruised through four innings, but allowed a solo shot to Brendan Donovan in the fifth and a two-run blast to Albert Pujols in the sixth. This was Brubaker's second quality start in his last four outings and his eighth such effort of the year. The 28-year-old right-hander has a 4.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 140:51 K:BB through 138.1 innings across 26 starts on the year. He's lined up for a road start versus the Mets next week.