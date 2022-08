Brubaker (2-10) gave up three earned runs over four innings and took the loss Saturday as the Pirates fell to the Orioles. He allowed eight hits, struck out six and walked two.

Brubaker's ERA sat at 3.96 as recently as July 30, but after giving up 10 earned runs in 8.1 innings over his last two outings, his ERA spiked up to 4.49. He will attempt to get back on track next week out west, either against the Diamondbacks on regular rest or against the Giants if he is pushed back at all.