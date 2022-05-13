Brubaker (0-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Reds.

Brubaker allowed an RBI single and subsequent home run to Tyler Stephenson to account for his earned runs. He was fairly effective otherwise, but his recent uptick in strikeouts faded as he managed only eight swinging strikes on 77 pitches. After starting the season poorly, Brubaker has stabilized to work five innings in each of his last three starts while allowing seven earned runs and maintaining a 16:5 K:BB.