Brubaker allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in Monday's win over Colorado. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

The lone run to score against Brubaker came in the fourth inning following his throwing error. He's given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, lowering his season ERA from 6.20 to 4.64 while posting a 26:9 K:BB during that span. Brubaker entered the year with a 9.3 K/9 and a 2.9 BB/9 through two MLB seasons; he's registered a 9.9 K/9 and a 4.4 BB/9 through 42.2 innings in 2022. The 28-year-old is lined up to take the mound in San Diego this weekend.