Brubaker did not factor in the decision against Milwaukee on Saturday. He completed five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Brubaker threw only 51 of 85 pitches for strikes in the contest, but he was able to limit the damage against him by allowing only three hits and notching six strikeouts. He went a season-high five innings and left with a chance at his first career win before Pittsburgh's bullpen let a two-run lead slip away. Brubaker has racked up 12 strikeouts over his last nine innings and appears to be settling into a spot in the Pirates' rotation. He's next lined up to face the Cubs on Thursday.