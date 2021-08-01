Brubaker allowed one run on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out four over six innings Saturday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Brubaker held the Phillies to an Aaron Nola sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and exited the game with a 2-1 lead, but Philadelphia tied the game in the eighth to extend Brubaker's skid to nine consecutive starts without a victory. On the bright side, Saturday's performance was Brubaker's first quality start in five July outings. He's 4-10 in 19 starts overall this season, logging a 4.49 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 103:25 K:BB in 102.1 innings.