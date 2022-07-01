Brubaker (2-7) earned the win Thursday over Milwaukee, striking out six in six innings while allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks.

Even though he was hit hard and gave up six extra-base hits, Brubaker managed to get the victory as the Pirates offense scored eight runs. After starting the season 0-7, the 28-year-old has won two of his last three starts and has a 3.50 ERA, 17:5 K:BB and no homers allowed in 18 innings in that span. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the Yankees.