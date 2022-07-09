Brubaker (2-8) gave up three earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings to take the loss in a 4-3 defeat to the Brewers on Friday.

Brubaker didn't do himself any favors in this contest by walking five batters en route to his eighth loss of the season. Control has been a problem for Brubaker all season long, and he came into the game with a 3.6 BB/9. The 28-year-old right-hander now sports a bloated 1.47 WHIP on the season. Brubaker is striking out a batter an inning so if he can figure out how to limit his walks, he does have the potential to improve his overall numbers. Look for him to take the mound next week at Miami.