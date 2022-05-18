Brubaker (0-4) took the loss during Tuesday's 7-0 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Brubaker served up a Jonathan Villar solo shot in the third inning to fall behind and was done in during a five-run fourth that saw the first five batters reach base safely. The 28-year-old has an ugly 5.50 ERA on the season, but a 3.95 xERA indicates some positive regression is ahead and his current rate of 10.8 K/9 would be a new career high. Brubaker is slated to take the hill again early next week against Colorado.