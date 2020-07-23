site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' JT Brubaker: Wins bulllpen job
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
Pirates recalled Brubaker on Thursday.
Brubaker is one of 11 relievers included on the PIrates' 30-man Opening Day roster. The right-hander has worked exclusively as a starter during his past two seasons in the minors, so he'll likely function as a long man or multi-inning arm out of the bullpen in his first taste of the big leagues.
