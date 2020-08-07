Brubaker allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Brubaker made his first major-league start against one of the toughest lineups in the league. He scuffled immediately, surrendering a three-run home run to Miguel Sano in the first frame. He did settle in a bit from there, working two scoreless innings to close his outing. Brubaker ended his day at 52 pitches, though it was announced prior to the game that he was not expected to shoulder a full workload. He may have the chance to work a bit deeper in his next start, currently projected to come on Tuesday at St. Louis.