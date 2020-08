Riddle (abdomen) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Twins, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Riddle has been sidelined since just before the regular season as a result of a right abdominal strain, but he'll join the Pirates' active roster Wednesday. The 28-year-old should take on a utility depth role with Pittsburgh. He isn't starting Wednesday's contest but should be available going forward.