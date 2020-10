Riddle was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Riddle spent the entire 2020 season on the active roster, but he saw limited playing time while slashing .149/.174/.224 with eight runs and 13 strikeouts over 67 at-bats. He'll now be subject to waivers after a disappointing first season with the Pirates. Right-hander Sean Poppen was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh in a corresponding move.