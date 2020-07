The Pirates placed Riddle on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right abdominal strain.

The injury will prevent Riddle from earning a spot on the Opening Day roster, clearing the way for Erik Gonzalez, Cole Tucker and Phillip Evans to make the roster as backup infielders. Riddle joined the Pirates in January after wrapping up his third big-league season with Miami in 2019, during which he hit .189 with six home runs over 139 plate appearances.