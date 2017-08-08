Nicasio recorded his second save Monday, striking out a pair of batters in a scoreless ninth inning against Detroit.

The righthander was only pitching because closer Felipe Rivero was unavailable after throwing a season-high 41 pitches Sunday, but the outing showed what Nicasio can do. He's allowed only two earned runs in his last 20.2 innings, compiling a 21:5 K:BB since June 27.