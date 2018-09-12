Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Advances to soft toss

Kang (wrist) progressed to overhand soft toss drills at the Pirates' spring training facility in Florida, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

According to Pittsburgh's medical director Todd Tomczyk, Kang is "responding well" and hasn't complained of any "pain or soreness" after advancing to the next step in his recovery. If all goes well, Kang might play in the instructional league this fall, so this is likely confirmation that he's been ruled out for any kind of return to the big leagues in 2018.