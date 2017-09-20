Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Anxious for winter ball
Kang (suspension), who hasn't played in organized baseball since October of 2016, is looking forward to playing in the upcoming Dominican Winter League, the team's official website reports.
The 30-year-old has continued to work out in South Korea while holding baseball clinics for young kids. "Just the fact that I'll be playing actual games will be significant in and of itself," Kang said. "The most important thing is to make adjustments as quickly as I can, and just get back my feel for the game. I've been away for too long." The infielder is still without a visa and could face additional suspensions from the Pirates and/or Major League Baseball when and if he does receive his work permit. Kang remains under contract with Pittsburgh for 2018 with an option for 2019. His pathway back to the major leagues is cloudy, but there's still a chance he could contribute next year.
