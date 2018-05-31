Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Begins minors assignment

Kang (suspension) will begin playing at High-A Bradenton on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kang had been working at the team's extended spring training since the start of May and will take the next step in his return process. There remains no official timetable for when the 31-year-old might return from the restricted list, but late June seems like a realistic possibility at this point. Colin Moran and David Freese have turned into an effective platoon at third base for the Pirates, so it's unclear what role Kang would have with the team upon his return.

