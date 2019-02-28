Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Belts another homer
Kang went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored Thursday against the Yankees.
Kang continued his hot start to spring Thursday, belting his third homer in as many games. All three of his hits this spring have left the yard. While it's still very early, the veteran infielder is doing everything he can to challenge Colin Moran for the team's starting gig at third base.
