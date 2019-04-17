Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Breaks out with homer

Kang went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Kang entered Tuesday in the midst of an 0-for-18 slump but managed to bust out versus Detroit. The home run is the 32-year-old's fourth of the season, though he still has some work to do in order to improve his .143/.217/.333 slash line.

