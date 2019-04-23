Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Catches another breather

Kang isn't starting Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Kang will get another day off with Luke Weaver slated to toe the rubber for Arizona. Kang has struggled to a .108 average in 41 plate appearances against right-handed pitching in 2019, so the Pirates will turn to the left-handed hitting Colin Moran at the hot corner for the second straight day.

