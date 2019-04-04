Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Celebrates birthday two days early

Kang's home run against the Cardinals on Wednesday was his first in the majors since Oct. 1, 2016.

The weak-hitting Pirates are counting on Kang -- who turns 32 on Friday -- to produce power more than ever, especially with Gregory Polanco (shoulder) sidelined for an extended period. The third baseman demonstrated a power stroke in spring training (seven homers), but struck out 18 times with five walks in 44 at-bats. He holds a more encouraging 3:4 BB:K after four regular-season tilts. Kang made a jarring catch against the Cards resulting in a backwards somersault but stayed in Wednesday's game.