Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Cleared for gripping exercises

Kang (wrist) was cleared for "gripping-type" exercises Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The plan is for Kang, who has been sidelined with a wrist injury since June 27, to grip a bat by the end of the week. While time is running out for Kang to get back up to speed before the end of the season, Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said the team is "still hopeful and optimistic that he will have some type of meaningful at-bats, whether it's in triple-A or in the big leagues with us, this season."

