Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Cleared for modified swings

Kang (wrist) has resumed playing catch and was recently cleared to take modified swings, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates have been easing Kang back slowly after he suffered a wrist injury in late June that eventually required surgery earlier this month. The fact that he's swinging -- albeit with restrictions -- amounts to a positive sign in his recovery, but the 31-year-old is running out of time to make it back to the big leagues in 2018. With the Pirates' minor-league affiliates' regular seasons coming to an end within the next few days, Kang likely won't have the luxury of heading out on a rehab assignment once he's ready to face live pitching again.

