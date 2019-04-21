Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Clubs third homer
Kang went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Giants.
The 32-year-old hit his third homer of the year -- and second in four games -- but Kang isn't doing much else right now, collecting only two other hits (both singles) in his last 11 games. His .154/.228/.365 slash line has started costing him playing time with Colin Moran carrying a .967 OPS, and Kang will need to wake up at the plate in a hurry if he wants to avoid falling into the short side of a platoon at the hot corner.
