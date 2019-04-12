Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Cold bat against Cubs

Kang went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Cubs on Thursday.

He was lifted in the ninth inning in favor of pinch hitter Colin Moran against right-handed closer Pedro Strop. Kang's batting average is down to .121 and he has one hit in his last 20 at-bats. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 32-year-old cede some playing time to Moran, though he could start Friday with lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound.