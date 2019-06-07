Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Coming back Saturday
The Pirates are expected to activate Kang (side) from the IL Saturday, Dejan Kovacevic of DKPS reports.
He's hitting .444 with one homer and six RBI in 27 at-bats for Triple-A Indianapolis. Perhaps more impressively, he holds a 4:8 BB:K during his rehab stint. Kang struggled to an 8:31 BB:K in 90 MLB at-bats prior to his injury. The 32-year-old led the Grapefruit League with seven homers but flamed out in regular season play. He's played three games at both shortstop and third base for Triple-A Indy and will likely serve as a platoon partner with hot hitting Colin Moran at third base and Kevin Newman and/or Cole Tucker at shortstop.
