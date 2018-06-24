Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Continues hitting Saturday
Kang (wrist) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single Saturday for Triple-A Indianapolis.
The infielder, who batted third and started at shortstop, has seven hits in his last 15 at-bats. He hadn't played since Tuesday because of a sore wrist. Kang is batting .267 in 30 Triple-A at-bats but has yet to go deep in eight games. He hit .333 with three homers in 15 games during the first part of his minor league journey for High-A Bradenton. General manager Neal Huntington will likely provide guidance as to Kang's comeback timeline Sunday during his weekly media conference.
