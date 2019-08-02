Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Designated for assignment

Kang was designated for assignment Friday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move is no surprise, as Kang was about to be due a $625,000 bonus for receiving 200 plate appearances. He hasn't come close to earning it, hitting just 169/.222/.395. As a 32-year-old who hasn't had success at the big-league level since 2016, he's unlikely to generate a ton of interest on waivers.

