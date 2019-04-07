Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Draws start in series finale
Kang is starting at third base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Reds.
Kang was out of the lineup Saturday in favor of Colin Moran but returns to the starting nine Sunday. The 32-year-old is 4-for-22 with one home run, four RBI and seven strikeouts through seven games.
