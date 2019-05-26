Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Embarking on rehab assignment

Kang (side) will join Triple-A Indianapolis for his minor-league rehab assignment Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Kang has been on the injured list for almost two weeks with the left side strain but is nearing his return to the Pirates. The 32-year-old was 0-for-22 in the nine games prior to the injury and has a .133 average this season, so he could spend a little extend time on the rehab stint to try and straighten things out.

More News
Our Latest Stories