Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Expected to join big club Friday

Kang (wrist) is expected to join the Pirates ahead of Friday's series opener against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Kang has been sidelined since mid-June with a wrist injury, though he was recently able to play nine innings in the instructional league with no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big club for the final series of the season. The veteran infielder hasn't appeared in a major-league contest since 2016 due to legal issues, but he's set to end the 2018 campaign on a positive note.