Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Expected to start swinging soon

Kang (wrist) said he expects to be cleared to resume swinging a bat after meeting with his surgeon in Pittsburgh later this week, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kang is scheduled to have the sutures in his left wrist removed, which will allow him to begin incorporating baseball activities back into his training regimen. The 31-year-old required surgery on the sprained wrist back on Aug. 3 and was handed a 4-to-6 recovery timetable, so it seems unlikely that he'll be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until late August or early September at the soonest.