Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Fans three times Tuesday
Kang went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Tigers on Tuesday.
The third baseman is looking for his timing after missing most of the last two seasons. All five of his hits have gone as homers, but he's hitting .156 with 16 strikeouts in 32 at-bats. Kang has won the third base competition over Colin Moran, but it might take him a while to feel comfortable at the major league level after missing so much time.
