Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Gets first day off of '19
Kang is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
With the Pirates playing back-to-back day games, Kang will head to the bench to open up a start at hot corner for Colin Moran. After a big spring training, Kang has gone 2-for-7 at the dish with two walks and two RBI in his first two regular-season starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...