Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Gets first day off of '19

Kang is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

With the Pirates playing back-to-back day games, Kang will head to the bench to open up a start at hot corner for Colin Moran. After a big spring training, Kang has gone 2-for-7 at the dish with two walks and two RBI in his first two regular-season starts.

