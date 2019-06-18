Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Gets nod against Detroit

Kang will start at third base and bat seventh against the Tigers on Tuesday.

Tuesday represents Kang's fifth start in June. He's 4-for-18 with a homer and four RBI since coming off the IL. The 32-year-old has made four appearances at shortstop in 2019 but has spent the majority of his time at third base. Recently his time has been muted by a combination of his own struggles and the strong offensive production of third baseman Colin Moran and shortstop Kevin Newman.