Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Gets rare start Sunday
Kang started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts before being removed for a pinch hitter Sunday.
He's slashing .282/.300/.667 with four homers and eight RBI in his last eight starts dating back to June 27, but a 0:13 BB:K sell-out approach limits his playing time. An improved Colin Moran at third base and Kevin Newman at short also hurt Kang. Both alternatives are under club control for 2020 while Kang is not. Despite a strong spring training performance, coming back to the majors after nearly two seasons away has proven to be a challenge for the 32-year-old.
