Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Goes deep again Sunday

Kang went 1-for-3 with his Grapefruit League-leading seventh home run Sunday against Baltimore.

He shifted back to third base after playing one game at shortstop. Kang has struck out an alarming 18 times in 42 spring at-bats, but he did whiff 17 times in 45 at-bats back in 2015 (his only other spring training). He went on to hit .287 with an .816 OPS that season and the Pirates hope for similar results this summer. Signed to a one-year contract in the offseason, Kang will be playing for his next deal in 2019.

