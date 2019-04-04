Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Goes deep for first time in 2019
Kang smashed a solo home run in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old is off to a little bit of a slow start, going 3-for-13 (.231) in four games this season. Kang has always showcased a decent amount of power, though, and is a candidate to hit 20 home runs if healthy this season. However, keep in mind that Kang is receiving his first regular MLB at-bats since 2016, which makes projecting his season totals a little tougher.
