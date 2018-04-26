Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Granted work visa Thursday
Kang (suspension) received a U.S. work visa Thursday and hopes to return to the Pirates soon, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
This is a step in the right direction for Kang, as he'll now be able to actually get back onto American soil to attempt a comeback. The infielder still has a number of off-field issues looming over him, which could keep him off the field longer if he does return to Pittsburgh. No word has come forth as to how close he is to returning to action. Colin Moran and David Freese will play third base in the meantime.
