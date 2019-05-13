Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Heads to IL

Kang was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left side, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This explains why Kang is out of the lineup against a left-hander (Robbie Ray) Monday. According to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, the veteran third baseman will be shut down for at least three days before being reevaluated, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. Jake Elmore was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Kang's place on the roster.