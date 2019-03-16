Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Hits another long ball

Kang hit his fifth homer of the spring Friday against the Rays.

All five of his hits have gone for home runs in Grapefruit League action. He's batting just .200 but offers the power that Pittsburgh needs in its lineup. Kang is battling Colin Moran for the starting third base job, but he's outplayed Moran both offensively and defensively. It would be surprising if Kang isn't starting on Opening Day.